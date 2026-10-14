French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar on October 19–21. The main topics of the trip will be the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on energy prices, The National reports.

Maritime security and energy

The Élysée Palace said that the French president will continue consultations with regional leaders on restoring stability and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The sides will also discuss protecting and diversifying energy supplies and energy transportation routes in order to limit the consequences of the energy crisis for people in France.

According to the publication, during the US war with Iran, energy facilities in all four Gulf countries came under attack, while oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz declined. Yemen’s Houthis are also seeking to control the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, heightening concerns about a worsening global energy situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks in the UAE and climate event in Qatar

During talks in the UAE, Macron plans to raise defense, security and new technologies, including artificial intelligence. In Qatar, he is expected to attend a climate event. The trip’s agenda also includes discussions of France’s economic ties with the Gulf states.

Macron has visited the UAE several times as president of France. Last December, he met with President Sheikh Mohammed at the Sheikh Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi and spoke with French military personnel based in the country.

Read us on