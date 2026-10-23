French President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet for the first time on Friday with representatives of high school students who have been demanding reform of the education system since September. The meeting will take place ahead of new protests scheduled for Saturday, Al Jazeera reports.

Students’ demands

High school students are demanding more funding for schools, an increase in the number of teachers, and broader participation in decisions concerning their future. They are protesting against teacher shortages, overcrowded classes that sometimes have more than 40 students, and the dilapidated condition of school buildings.

A representative of the student organization Renouveau Lyceen, Nathanaël Combari, named a thorough reform of Parcoursup — the university admissions system that some students consider discriminatory — among the priorities. He also proposed an emergency plan worth €1.5 billion to improve school infrastructure ahead of the winter and summer seasons.

Other student organizations and trade unions are demanding an additional €10 billion for education, permanent contracts for more teachers, and the creation of 250,000 additional places at universities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Government measures and restrictions

The government has already announced the recruitment of 3,000 additional substitute teachers and the holding of online consultations. France’s 2027 budget provides for a €1.1 billion increase in funding for national education.

Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste said he is not considering abolishing Parcoursup, but is ready for substantial changes to the system. After a meeting with student organizations on October 7, the Union etudiante association said that the minister had provided no guarantees. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, when the government is expected to present its first decisions on staffing, teacher replacements, and Parcoursup.

Last week, predominantly peaceful demonstrations escalated into unrest. Ahead of Saturday’s protests, authorities intend to increase the police presence on the streets by 20%. A curfew will be in force in Paris, while bans on holding protests are in effect in Marseille and Lyon.

Read us on