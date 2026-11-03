A meeting of Poland’s National Security Council has begun, at which President Karol Nawrocki said the country was facing an unprecedented situation and a serious constitutional crisis. According to him, the actions taken by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government regarding the Constitutional Tribunal last Friday led to the participants meeting under circumstances not seen before.

As Interia reports, Nawrocki said that Poland stands before decisions of fundamental importance that will have consequences for decades. He also said that at certain moments state authorities must act and assume full responsibility.

Participants in the meeting

The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the speakers of the Sejm and Senate, some ministers, as well as representatives of parliamentary clubs and deputy groups. Government spokesperson Adam Szłapka confirmed Tusk’s participation in the meeting, despite calls not to invite representatives of Grzegorz Braun’s Confederation of the Polish Crown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Topics of the National Security Council

The head of the National Security Bureau, Bartosz Grodecki, had previously said that the meeting would concern current national security issues and the construction of a permanent U.S. military base in Poland. At the same time, the president’s spokesperson said that the Council could not overlook the events of the night from Friday to Saturday and limit itself solely to the topic of the permanent presence of U.S. troops.

The invitation of representatives of the Confederation of the Polish Crown sparked controversy. Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty and Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński called for this political force not to be invited to the meeting. Representatives of the presidential chancellery responded that deputies of the Confederation of the Polish Crown have access to classified information and take part in closed Sejm sessions.

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