In the United States, President Donald Trump has appointed Katie Bailey as director of White House legislative affairs. She will replace James Braid, who left the position and, according to Trump, is moving to the private sector. The president announced the personnel decision on Truth Social, The Hill writes.

Work in the administration

Before the appointment, Bailey was deputy director of White House legislative affairs. Trump said she had already helped with the confirmation of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling.

Trump also noted that Bailey previously worked on Capitol Hill and understands how the executive and legislative branches can cooperate effectively. According to him, in her new position she will work with Congress on the passage of the administration's bills.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction of the predecessor

Braid congratulated Bailey on the social network X, mentioning her previous work with Republican lawmakers, including Senator Mike Braun. He called her an experienced professional in working with Congress and expressed confidence that the Office of Legislative Affairs would be effective under her leadership.

According to the publication, Braid played an important role in advancing Trump's legislative agenda through Congress, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as well as judicial nominees. Vice President J.D. Vance, announcing Braid's departure, said that he had been by his side since the beginning of Vance's work in the Senate, during the transition period, and during Trump's second presidential term.

On the eve of the elections

Bailey is leading the office at a time when the Republican Party is trying to retain control of both chambers of Congress ahead of the midterm elections in November. The Hill's partner, Decision Desk HQ, forecasts a 76 percent probability of the House of Representatives returning to Democratic control and a 56 percent probability of Democrats regaining control of the Senate.

Read us on