Spanish prosecutors have changed their previous position and supported the possibility of the National Court hearing a case concerning sexual abuse allegations against singer Julio Iglesias. As reported by Anadolu Agency, prosecutors now believe that the National Court has jurisdiction to investigate these claims.

The court requested the parties’ positions

National Court Judge Antonio Piña on Thursday gave Iglesias and the two women five days to submit arguments regarding the jurisdiction of the Spanish court. According to Spanish outlet El Diario, the judge is due to decide next week whether to open a criminal investigation.

The case concerns statements by a former domestic worker and a physiotherapist who worked at Iglesias’ residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021. The women accuse the singer of sexual abuse, human trafficking for forced labour, creating harsh working conditions, causing bodily harm and degrading treatment.

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The previous complaint was closed in January

According to the complainants, the singer used his position and their vulnerability. One former employee said she was pressured into sexual contact, while the other reported unwanted sexual touching. Iglesias denied all allegations, calling them completely false.

The claims first appeared in a joint investigation by El Diario and Univision News. In January, the women filed a complaint with the Spanish prosecutor’s office through the international human rights organisation Women’s Link Worldwide. That same month, prosecutors closed the preliminary review, stating that the alleged crimes had occurred outside Spain and did not have a sufficient connection to the country. In September, the complainants filed a new criminal complaint directly with the National Court.

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