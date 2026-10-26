Saakashvili commented on the legal dispute with Yasko regarding their daughter

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has responded to a lawsuit filed by Yelizaveta Yask, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party. The politician is demanding that his parental rights be revoked and that he be ordered to pay child support for their daughter, Jasmine.

After the legal dispute gained public attention, Saakashvili stated that his family regularly provides financial support for the child. He also noted that his mother had gifted their daughter an apartment in central Kyiv.

In his statement, Saakashvili emphasized that he respects Yelyzaveta Yask and her work in the Ukrainian parliament. He specifically highlighted the difficult circumstances under which the MP is raising their daughter amid a full-scale war.

“I deeply respect Liza, who, as a member of the Ukrainian parliament, is courageously working for her country and raising our beautiful daughter Jasmine under extremely difficult conditions, under constant shelling,” wrote the former president of Georgia.

According to Saakashvili, the girl was born after he had already been imprisoned. The politician noted that, due to his imprisonment, he is currently unable to see his daughter in person.

“Although Jasmine was born after my political imprisonment, I love her very much and am sincerely concerned for her well-being,” he assured.

Saakashvili said that his mother, Giuli, has visited Jasmine several times in Kyiv and other European cities. In addition, he said, she has provided the girl with financial support every month and continues to do so to this day.

Separately, the former president of Georgia mentioned a gift his family gave the child. “In addition, my mother sold part of our family’s property in Georgia and, in 2022, gave Jasmine an apartment in central Kyiv,” Saakashvili stated.

This likely refers to an apartment with a total area of 97.2 square meters in Kyiv, which Jasmine became the owner of on April 10, 2023. The value of this property is 5.61 million hryvnia. However, there is no documentary evidence that Saakashvili was referring specifically to this property in his statement.

The politician also assured that his family would continue to provide for his daughter. He expressed hope that he would be released from prison so that he could be with his child in person.

“Of course, my family and I take full responsibility for Jasmine and will always take care of her,” Saakashvili emphasized.

This was reported with reference to a post by the politician on X.

Yelizaveta Yasko filed for child support from Mikheil Saakashvili.

Saakashvili warned Ukraine against making concessions to Russia and cited the example of Georgia.

As a reminder, Saakashvili is creating an AI avatar to communicate with people despite his imprisonment.

Earlier, Saakashvili made a sensational statement about the future of Odesa.

Prior to that, Saakashvili recalled how the rector of Kyiv National University refused to let him into his alma mater.

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