Skoda May Stop Funding the World Hockey Championship Due to Russia's Participation

Czech automaker Skoda Auto will reconsider its sponsorship of the World Hockey Championship if the Russian national team is allowed to participate in the tournament.

The company stated that the return of the Russian team is incompatible with its values, as Russian aggression against Ukraine continues. Skoda has been an official sponsor of the championship since 1993 and does not support the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow the Russians to compete.

Earlier, the CAS overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to suspend Russian teams. This sparked opposition from a number of European federations: the Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway announced their refusal to play against Russia at the 2027 World Championship in Germany.

The Swedish company AJ Products has already withdrawn its sponsorship of the upcoming tournament. The Finnish manufacturer Nokian Tyres has also threatened to withdraw its support for the championship if Russia is allowed to participate.

Source: Reuters.

Germany is considering the possibility of withdrawing as host of the 2027 World Hockey Championship, scheduled for May. This follows a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation to allow Russian national teams of all age groups to return to international competition.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Russian and Belarusian hockey players will not compete in the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta. The tournament is scheduled to take place in late December and early January.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) ban on Russian teams participating in tournaments during the 2026–2027 season. The suspension had been in effect since 2022, following the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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