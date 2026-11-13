Investigators establish attacker's route after Krakow shooting — RMF24

In Krakow, Poland, another woman injured during the shooting in the city center on November 7 has been discharged from hospital. Ten victims remain in five Krakow medical facilities, and their condition, according to RMF24, is steadily improving.

Attacker's route established

Erik Stasielak, head of the Lesser Poland Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor's Office, said that investigators have already established the attacker's route of movement. Law enforcement agencies are not disclosing details of this route. Investigators continue to search for surveillance camera footage that may provide additional information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What is known about the shooting

The shooting occurred on November 7 in central Krakow, including at the Main Market Square. According to RMF24, 24-year-old Michał O. was driving a black Subaru and opened fire on random people. Six people were killed and another 15 were injured, including two police officers.

Several hours after the attack, police found the bodies of the man's parents and sister with gunshot wounds in the family apartment in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. The attacker himself died in hospital on Monday. The investigation is being conducted by the Lesser Poland Department of the National Prosecutor's Office. Law enforcement officers are establishing the motive for the crime and examining the weapon used by the attacker. Earlier, investigators seized a safe for storing weapons found in the residence, as well as weapons and ammunition found in the car, phones and a computer.

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