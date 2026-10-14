Estonia’s opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) will not join a no-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister Kristen Michal until the initiators present a clear plan for forming a new viable government. This was reported by ERR News, citing SDE leader Lauri Läänemets.

The Social Democrats’ condition

According to Läänemets, his party is ready to seriously consider participating in the no-confidence procedure, as it believes the government has lost its legitimacy to govern. At the same time, the SDE insists that it must be clear before the vote what the new coalition will be and how it will ensure the government’s functioning.

Läänemets said that the initiators have not yet provided such a plan. He also noted that even with SDE support, the initiative would lack the signatures of four non-affiliated MPs needed to proceed.

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No-confidence vote in parliament

Three opposition parties in the Riigikogu have submitted a no-confidence motion against Michal’s government. It was joined by MPs from the Centre Party, Isamaa and EKRE factions, as well as nine non-affiliated parliamentarians. As of Wednesday morning, the document had been supported by 33 of the parliament’s 101 members.

The initiators of the procedure cite scandals surrounding defence procurement and problems related to the rising cost of living. Läänemets warned that a power vacuum would be dangerous in Estonia’s current security situation: following a no-confidence vote without a replacement government in place, the previous government would continue operating, but with very limited powers.

The SDE leader criticized the launch of the procedure without a substantive plan for further action. In his view, there is no point in holding debates on the no-confidence vote if it is clear in advance that it will not gain the necessary support and no new government will be formed.

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