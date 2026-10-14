In Islamabad, Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on October 14 issued orders for the production before the National Assembly of two PTI lawmakers — Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel and Dawar Khan Kundi. As Dawn reports, both lawmakers were in the custody of Punjab provincial police when the decision was made.

Production before the session

The orders were issued under Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The speaker deemed the presence of the two parliamentarians necessary during the session convened by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on October 13.

Police have been ordered to bring the lawmakers to the parliamentary serjeant-at-arms at the Parliament House in Islamabad at the start of every National Assembly sitting. After the sitting ends, the serjeant-at-arms is to hand them back into police custody.

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PTI appeal

On Tuesday, PTI chief parliamentary organizer Amir Dogar claimed in a letter to Sadiq that nine party lawmakers were in custody. He asked for production orders to be issued for their appearance before the National Assembly and the Senate; the lawmakers named included Masti Khel and Kundi.

Copies of the order were sent by the National Assembly Secretariat, among others, to the Interior Ministry, Punjab authorities, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration, police and the parliamentary serjeant-at-arms to coordinate the production of the lawmakers.

On Sunday, federal authorities imposed an emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, citing the PTI-led provincial government's stated withdrawal from combating terrorism. Several PTI leaders were subsequently taken into custody, including acting provincial chief minister Sohail Afridi.

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