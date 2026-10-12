U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson explained the reasons behind the rise in global oil prices. He cited a different cause for the price increase and did not blame Ukraine for it.

Johnson on Gas Prices

The Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives noted that everyone is frustrated by fuel prices, but in his view, this is not related to politics.

“This has nothing to do with Republicans in power,” he clarified.

Johnson cited a different reason than U.S. President Donald Trump had previously (Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries—ed.).

“It has to do with the Strait of Hormuz. That issue has not yet been resolved there,” the politician added.

This was reported with reference to the politician’s statement in an interview with CBS News.

Oil prices fell after Trump’s statement calling for an end to attacks on energy facilities — CNBC.

Brent crude rose to $108.33 per barrel — Fortune.

Oil prices fell following the G7’s decision to release 100 million barrels — Channel NewsAsia

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