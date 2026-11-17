Telegram co-founder Nikolai Durov, 45, has gotten married for the first time. His bride is Alexandra, 34, an expert on China and international geopolitics, and the couple has a son, according to the Russian publication “Baza.”

According to the publication, the marriage was registered at the Russian Consulate General in Dubai. Durov’s wife is originally from Chelyabinsk; she has a degree in philology and specializes in China and international relations. She is fluent in Chinese and English and is also studying French and Spanish.

In her resume, Alexandra noted that she worked as an assistant translator to the Russian Consul General in Shanghai. While still a student at Chelyabinsk State University, she participated in an international academic conference in Shanghai. Her presentation focused on the geopolitical interests of China, Russia, and the United States in Central Asia.

Nikolai Durov is a mathematician and programmer who, together with his brother Pavel, founded Telegram. He developed the MTProto protocol, which forms the technical foundation of the messaging app. Durov has won three gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad and has been crowned world champion in programming twice.

Unlike his younger brother Pavel, who publicly represents Telegram and is responsible for business development, Nikolai leads a private life, rarely appears at events, and almost never gives interviews. He focuses primarily on the technical aspects of the project.

As a reminder, Jordan blocked Telegram following an attack on a church in Karak.

Prior to that, Spain had nearly blocked Telegram due to piracy.

Australia has filed a lawsuit against Telegram over terrorist content.

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