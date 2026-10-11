The United States has said it will seek to have Poland granted permanent membership in the G20 as soon as possible. The American side proposes including the relevant provision in the final statement of the group’s summit, scheduled for December 14–15 in Miami, RMF24 reports.

The US Department of State noted that Poland’s long-term and stable economic growth, as well as its increasingly prominent role on the international stage, make the country a suitable participant in G20 discussions.

Consent of all participants is required

Poland currently takes part in the G20’s work thanks to a special invitation from the United States. Polish diplomats are seeking to turn this status into a permanent place in the group of the world’s largest economies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The issue may be discussed in the near future during a videoconference of sherpas — representatives of G20 countries responsible for negotiations. To include a provision on Poland’s permanent membership in the final declaration, unanimous support from all members of the group is required, including the Russian Federation, an aggressor state.

Other participation options

Marcin Przydacz, head of the Polish president’s Bureau of International Policy, also named other possible formats for Poland’s participation in the G20: the status of a permanent guest or observer, as in Spain’s case, as well as further invitations from countries that will chair the group.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Argentina as part of a campaign for permanent membership. Finance Minister Andrzej Domański said after a meeting in Milwaukee that Poland’s chances of receiving an invitation next year are very high. Nawrocki will represent Poland at the December summit in Miami.

Read us on