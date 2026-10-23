The U.S. has begun its annual strategic nuclear forces exercises

The United States has launched the Global Thunder 27 command-and-staff exercise, during which the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces is tested annually.

This is stated in a press release from U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).

“Personnel from across the strategic forces system are participating in Global Thunder 27, including units of U.S. Strategic Command and its subordinate formations. The goal of Global Thunder 27 is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure safe, reliable, effective, and credible strategic deterrence forces,” USSTRATCOM stated.

It is noted that these exercises are conducted annually and are not a response to the actions of any state or other actors, nor to current events in the world.

“As in previous years, the number of flights by bombers and other types of aircraft may increase during Global Thunder 27,” the U.S. Strategic Command added.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of War Hagseth threatened Iran with military action.

Against this backdrop, the Pentagon deployed the USS Theodore Roosevelt to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Hegset is requesting $50 billion for autonomous systems.

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