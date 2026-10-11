US disables cargo ship in Gulf of Oman — Al Jazeera

US forces disabled a commercial cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman after its crew, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach the maritime blockade against Iran. Al Jazeera reports, citing CENTCOM.

According to CENTCOM, on Saturday a US military fighter jet carried out a precision munitions strike on the stern of the M/V Ocean Molica, also known as Arika Sun. The vessel sails under the Panamanian flag. US command claims that the strike completely disabled its propulsion system without harming the crew. According to CENTCOM, the vessel had previously left an Iranian port and was attempting to pass through regional waters.

US statements on the blockade

CENTCOM said that US forces resumed the blockade of all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports on July 14. Over three months of strict enforcement, the US military said it disabled four commercial vessels and forced 135 vessels to turn around.

US command also said it destroyed 10 tankers during this period that it claims were linked to the multibillion-dollar shadow network of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it struck a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that it claims was attempting to use an illegal route. The Iranian side also said it had taken control of the strait’s management and reported a strike on the large gas carrier NV Sunshine, owned by NatWit.

The British United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker leaving the Strait of Hormuz was struck on its port side by an unknown projectile, after which a fire broke out on board. The crew was reportedly unharmed; the extent of the damage and the possible environmental impact remained unknown at the time of reporting.

The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime route to and from the oil- and gas-producing region. Before the war began, about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed through it.

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