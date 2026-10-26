In Italy, taxi drivers and private-hire vehicle drivers held a protest near the Ministry of Transport in Rome over the sharp rise in fuel prices. Participants warned that the protest could escalate into a strike, Anadolu Agency reports, citing ANSA.

Carriers’ demands

The demonstration was organized by the taxi driver associations It Taxi, Uritaxi and Unicoop together with private-hire operators Unitrav. At the time of reporting, no disruptions to services had been recorded. Other trade unions were planning to hold a large-scale action in Florence on Tuesday.

The protesters are demanding broader tax benefits, including the restoration of tax credits that had been gradually reduced. Carlo di Alessandro, a representative of Federtaxi Cisal, said operating costs had risen by 25–30% since the start of the crisis. According to him, a strike remains one of the options being considered by carriers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks with the freight sector

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and his deputy Edoardo Rixi are due to meet representatives of the road freight sector on Tuesday to discuss the industry’s structural problems. Last week, the government allocated €105 million in emergency support — more than $127 million.

Italy, together with the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia, has also appealed to the European Union to extend temporary aid to farmers to cover rising fuel costs. The proposal was expected to be presented on Tuesday at a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

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