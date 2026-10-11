Thousands join pro-Palestinian marches in Europe — Korea Herald

Thousands of people took part in pro-Palestinian marches in London in the United Kingdom, Berlin in Germany and Dublin in Ireland on Saturday, calling for an end to Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. Korea Herald reports.

March in London and arrests

In London, several thousand participants marched along a route near the British parliament. They carried signs calling to end genocide and free Palestine. Palestine Solidarity Campaign director Aimee Shalan said the participants were marking three years of what she called the ongoing genocide in Gaza. She also called for full sanctions against Israel, saying that Western sanctions over settler violence were insufficient.

London police reported the arrest of 20 people, including a man and a woman with signs supporting Palestine Action, an organization banned under UK law. Before the demonstration, police said they would require those concealing their faces to remove masks to avoid identification and would apply zero tolerance to hate crimes and other offenses. At the same time, the small Jewish pro-Israel group Stop The Hate UK held a counter-demonstration.

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Rallies in Berlin and Dublin

In Berlin, a march organized by the United for Palestine group drew around 3,500 people, according to police. Participants set off from the square between the chancellery and parliament buildings. Many demonstrators condemned German arms exports to Israel and held signs opposing Berlin's military support.

In Dublin, protesters joined a march organized by the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign. The rallies took place three days after the third anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. According to an AFP count based on official Israeli data, 1,221 people were killed then, and 251 hostages were taken to Gaza, 44 of whom were already dead. Gaza's Health Ministry says that more than 74,200 people have been killed as a result of the Israeli military operation. According to the ministry, strikes have claimed the lives of around 1,450 Palestinians since the ceasefire that began a year ago.

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