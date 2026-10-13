Trump Was Angry at Zelenskyy Over the Nobel Prize – The Atlantic

U.S. President Donald Trump increasingly views Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the main obstacle to ending the war and winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

The White House is discussing the possibility of halting military aid and the transfer of intelligence data to Kyiv if the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The Atlantic notes that such actions by the U.S. administration are seen as an attempt to force Ukraine to back down from its positions and ease pressure on the Russian economy. No official decision has yet been made regarding the imposition of these restrictions.

This is reported by The Atlantic.

As a reminder, the U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

For now, Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the United States. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced this on October 13.

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