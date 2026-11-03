Trump stated that the U.S. had acquired Greenland for an indefinite period

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington has acquired Greenland for an indefinite period as part of an agreement with Denmark and the island’s authorities. At the same time, sovereignty over Greenland remains with the Kingdom of Denmark. The agreement provides for the expansion of U.S. military capabilities in the Arctic and limits the influence of Russia and China in the region.

“Now we also have Greenland. We’ve made a great deal. We want to thank Denmark and Europe for making this possible,” said the U.S. president.

Trump also emphasized that the agreement has no set expiration date, so he called it open-ended.

However, the statement that the U.S. “has acquired Greenland” does not mean that the island has come under U.S. sovereignty. The document reaffirms the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of Greenland’s residents to self-determination.

According to Trump, the new agreement will give Washington more opportunities to expand its military presence in the Arctic and strengthen security in this strategically important region.

The agreement was signed on September 22, 2026, at UN headquarters in New York. U.S. President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen signed the document.

The agreement supplements the U.S.-Danish agreements on the defense of Greenland, which were concluded as far back as 1951. Its main goal is to strengthen collective security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic, as well as to expand U.S. capabilities for military operations on the island.

The document provides for several key changes:

Expansion of the U.S. military presence. Washington will be able to modernize and expand its operations at the Pituffik Space Station, as well as establish additional defense zones in the Narsarsuaq and Mestervig areas.

Broader access for U.S. military personnel. The agreement grants the U.S. the right to move military personnel, equipment, aircraft, and ships through Greenland’s territory and territorial waters in accordance with agreed-upon terms.

Restrictions on the military presence of third countries. Countries that are not members of NATO will not be able to establish their own military facilities on the island or maintain a permanent presence of their troops, unless the parties agree otherwise.

Control over foreign investments. The agreement includes restrictions on investments by states and companies from countries outside NATO, NATO partner states, and the EU in security-sensitive sectors, particularly critical infrastructure and resource extraction.

Previously, Donald Trump stated that the U.S. plans to establish two large military bases on the island. The text of the agreement mentions the possibility of establishing additional defense zones in Narsarsuaq and Mestervig. The specific technical conditions for their creation must be agreed upon separately by the parties.

Despite Trump’s high-profile statements, the agreement does not provide for Greenland’s annexation by the United States. The island remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark and retains the right to self-determination.

After signing the document, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that it recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark. According to her, the agreement strengthens joint defense and security and is based on cooperation within NATO.

The head of the Greenlandic government, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, also stated that the agreement recognizes the right of Greenlanders to self-determination.

Thus, the parties confirmed that the increased U.S. military presence does not imply a transfer of the island to the United States.

Greenland is of strategic importance due to its location between North America and Europe. The island is crucial for monitoring military activity in the Arctic, controlling air and maritime space, and defending the North American continent.

Washington is also paying close attention to Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic region. One of the objectives of the new agreement is to prevent potential adversaries of the U.S. from establishing military infrastructure on the island.

The agreement allows Washington to expand its defense capabilities in the Arctic while maintaining Denmark’s and Greenland’s involvement in decision-making regarding military activities on the island.

Therefore, Donald Trump’s statement that the U.S. “got Greenland” should be understood as a political formulation of long-term security agreements, rather than as an announcement of a change in the island’s sovereignty.

Donald Trump made this statement during a speech in Washington on November 2.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that preparations are underway in Greenland to begin large-scale exploration for oil, gas, and minerals. He wrote about this on his social media platform, Truth Social.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the agreement on Greenland is aimed at strengthening Arctic security in the long term. The document, signed on September 22 by the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland, calls for a strengthened U.S. military presence in the region and is intended to counter the presence of Russia and China.

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