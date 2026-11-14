Polish coach Maciej Kędziorek became the acting head coach of Kyiv’s Dynamo in Ukraine several weeks ago. He was appointed after the club ended its cooperation with Ihor Kostiuk following the team’s 1–3 defeat to Polissia Zhytomyr in the Ukrainian championship.

Appointment without prior talks

According to Interia Sport, Kędziorek had been working on Dynamo’s coaching staff since the summer of the previous year. In an interview with Meczyki, he said that before the appointment, the club had not discussed with him the possibility of taking charge of the team.

According to the coach, around 10–15 minutes after the match against Polissia, one of the club officials told him that he would prepare the team for the next game on Friday. Later, in the dressing room, Kostiuk announced that Kędziorek would be responsible for preparing the team.

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Team results

Kędziorek’s debut match was Dynamo’s 3–1 victory over FC Kudrivka. In the following match, the Kyiv side lost 0–3 to Donetsk’s Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Cup round of 16.

After that, Dynamo defeated Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 2–0 and drew 0–0 with Shakhtar. At the time of publication, the team was in third place in the standings, six points behind leaders Shakhtar. Dynamo’s next opponent after the international break was to be Obolon.

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