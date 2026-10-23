In the United Kingdom, two men will stand trial in Manchester in June over the alleged preparation of an attack on the city’s Jewish community. Salama Ahmadyan, 36, and Rahman Salehi, 34, are accused of terrorism offences linked to an allegedly planned attack on the Manchester Jewish Museum and the Heaton Park synagogue. Both deny the charges, The National reports.

The prosecution’s case

At a preliminary hearing at London’s Old Bailey court, prosecutor Lydon Harris said that around September 8, Ahmadyan was asked by a third person to purchase components for an improvised explosive device. Ten days later, according to the prosecution, he involved Salehi in this, and subsequently bought various materials online.

According to Harris, an analysis of Ahmadyan’s phone uncovered a file whose title, when translated into English, meant steps for making a bomb from chlorine powder and rapeseed oil liquid. The prosecutor also said that the police investigation indicated Ahmadyan had contact with a third person who was likely in Iran.

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Photos and videos of Manchester areas

The prosecutor said that on September 20, the day of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, both defendants were seen in a car in different areas of Manchester. According to him, they were taking photographs and video recordings of the area. The prosecution believes this was reconnaissance for a future attack on the city’s Jewish community.

According to the prosecutor, Salehi denied any involvement in a terrorist plan during questioning, while Ahmadyan did not answer investigators’ questions. It was also reported at the preliminary hearing that both men arrived in Britain from Europe in small boats: Salehi in 2020 and was granted asylum, while Ahmadyan arrived in 2023 and his asylum application was still under consideration.

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