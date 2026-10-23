The UK Met Office has issued an orange warning for strong winds for Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland due to the approaching Storm Boelo. Meanwhile, thousands of households in southern England have already faced power outages, Anadolu Agency reports.

Warning of dangerous winds

Storm Boelo, the second named storm of the season, is expected to bring strong winds to Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern areas of England. The orange warning will be in force from Saturday until Sunday evening and will cover areas from Moray in northern Scotland to Cumbria in northwestern England, as well as County Antrim in Northern Ireland.

The strongest winds are forecast for Saturday evening, after which they will spread eastward throughout Sunday. Meteorologists warned of a danger to life from powerful winds, large waves and objects that waves may wash from beaches onto coastal roads.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Power outages in Cornwall

According to National Grid, power outages were recorded in Saltash and nearby areas, as well as in Truro, Redruth and the Penzance area. In Cornwall alone, 12 outage incidents affecting 5,062 households were reported.

The Met Office also warned of a significant likelihood of power cuts, possible damage to buildings and trees, travel disruption and transport cancellations. The new warning supplements two previously issued yellow wind warnings for mainland Scotland, the Western Isles, the Orkney Islands, the far north of England and Northern Ireland.

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