In the United Kingdom, two Latvian citizens aged 36 and 32 who live in the country were detained after entering the grounds of RAF Molesworth base in Cambridgeshire. As Interia reports, the men are suspected of entering a restricted site for a purpose harmful to the United Kingdom.

Abandoned car and damaged fence

The alarm was raised after a patrol near the base spotted an abandoned car late in the evening. Several hours later, police found a small hole in the facility's outer fence. At around 2 a.m. local time, law enforcement officers detained the two men already inside the base.

They were initially detained on suspicion of entering restricted premises and damaging property. Later, the legal basis for their detention was supplemented with suspicion under Section 4 of the National Security Act 2023, concerning entry into a prohibited site for a purpose harmful to the United Kingdom.

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US and NATO intelligence centres

RAF Molesworth hosts the NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre, which supports NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Allied Command Operations. According to the report, US intelligence centres for Europe and Africa also operate at the facility. At the same time, RAF Molesworth is not used as an air base.

The investigation is being conducted by British counter-terrorism police. They currently do not link this case to a recent incident at RAF Fairford base in Gloucestershire, where several people were detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. The UK Ministry of Defence stated that protection of military sites is regularly reviewed through the use of physical barriers, patrols, surveillance, monitoring and counter-drone measures.

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