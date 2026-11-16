Collectible Pokémon cards worth more than 130,000 euros were stolen in Denmark
Danish police are investigating a robbery at a store in northern Copenhagen that sells Pokémon cards. Unidentified, masked suspects stole collectibles worth more than 130,000 euros.
Police are searching for five men who, according to investigators, threatened a store employee at a shopping center in Lingby, north of Copenhagen, with an object resembling a gun.
The suspects then smashed the display cases and stole the cards. It is reported that the suspects fled the scene in a car.
Media outlets noted that the collectible Pokémon cards are based on a video game series in which players can catch and train fictional monsters. They have long been in demand among Danes, and popular or rare cards sell for large sums.
Earlier in California, Pokémon trading cards worth over $963,000 were stolen from a truck.
In the UK, Pokémon card sellers reported that mail packages may have been tampered with.
The creators of the game Pokémon Go accused Ukrainians of plagiarism.