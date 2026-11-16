Collectible Pokémon cards worth more than 130,000 euros were stolen in Denmark

Danish police are investigating a robbery at a store in northern Copenhagen that sells Pokémon cards. Unidentified, masked suspects stole collectibles worth more than 130,000 euros.

Police are searching for five men who, according to investigators, threatened a store employee at a shopping center in Lingby, north of Copenhagen, with an object resembling a gun.

The suspects then smashed the display cases and stole the cards. It is reported that the suspects fled the scene in a car.

Media outlets noted that the collectible Pokémon cards are based on a video game series in which players can catch and train fictional monsters. They have long been in demand among Danes, and popular or rare cards sell for large sums.

Sources: dpa, DR

Earlier in California, Pokémon trading cards worth over $963,000 were stolen from a truck.

In the UK, Pokémon card sellers reported that mail packages may have been tampered with.

The creators of the game Pokémon Go accused Ukrainians of plagiarism.

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