Veterans program to launch in Krakow in November — RMF24

In Krakow, Poland, the free pilot program “Third Line” for former Polish Armed Forces personnel, veterans and reservists who have completed their service and want to develop professionally in the technology sector will begin in November. The program is implemented by FORT Kraków, a center supporting the development of dual-use technologies established by the Academy of Mining and Metallurgy and the Krakow Technology Park, RMF24 reports.

Work in technology and the defense industry

Program participants will be able to prepare for work in technology companies, the defense industry, startups and dual-use projects. These are technologies that can be used in both civilian and military fields.

The organizers note that military experience can be useful in creating new solutions. An engineer can develop a technology, while a service member with operational experience can assess whether it will be easy to use, what limitations may arise in field conditions and whether the solution meets real battlefield needs.

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Classes will continue until February

The classes will focus on evaluating technology projects, creating business models, protecting intellectual property and using artificial intelligence tools. The training will be supplemented by mentoring and meetings with entrepreneurs, experts and former service members who found new professional roles after service.

Registration for the pilot intake will remain open until midnight on October 25. Classes will be held until February next year: most will take place online, and at least two in-person meetings are also planned. The number of places is limited. The program is under the honorary patronage of Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, and Poland’s Ministry of Development and Technology.

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