On October 14, the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt passed a resolution calling for an end to military and financial aid to Ukraine, retaining only humanitarian support. The lawmakers also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia and for Ukraine to adopt a neutral status.

The document, titled “Peace Talks Instead of Escalating the War in Ukraine,” was jointly introduced by the far-right “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) and the left-wing populist “Alliance for Social Justice and Economic Common Sense” (BSW). Representatives of these parties supported the resolution, while the CDU, SPD, the Greens, and the Left Party voted against it.

The authors of the document argue that arms deliveries and sanctions do not contribute to ending the war. Instead, they call for an immediate ceasefire, negotiations with Russia, and the restoration of economic relations between Berlin and Moscow.

The resolution is political in nature and does not imply an automatic cessation of German aid to Ukraine. It calls on the state government to promote these proposals at the federal level, particularly through the Bundesrat.

Source: Landtag

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