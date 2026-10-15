In Poland, Maciej Berek said that he had filed a report over a possible violation of his personal inviolability by Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski. According to him, the incident occurred in one of the corridors of the tribunal building when he was trying to enter it.

Maciej Berek’s version

As Interia reports, speaking on Polsat News, Berek said that Święczkowski allegedly physically pushed him away, stood in front of him and stated that he would not enter the corridor. At the same time, Berek stressed that, according to him, there was no scuffle between them.

Berek also said that he informed Święczkowski of his intention to exercise the mandate of a judge. According to his version, the tribunal chief replied that he needed to ask the president how to act in this situation. Berek added that Święczkowski accepted the documents that a person must submit when taking office and personally confirmed receipt of each copy.

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Bogdan Święczkowski’s position

Bogdan Święczkowski denied Berek’s account of the incident. On the program “Graffiti,” he also stated that state bodies were allegedly systematically trying to intimidate employees and guards of the Constitutional Tribunal by using the police, special services and the prosecutor’s office for this purpose.

The dispute is unfolding after Berek took the oath in the office of Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty. Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that he does not consider Berek a judge of the Constitutional Tribunal because he did not take the oath before the president. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, for his part, stated that the tribunal’s judges were elected in accordance with the law.

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