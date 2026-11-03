A General Assembly of Judges of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, convened by Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, has begun in Poland. Eight judges are taking part in the meeting. Korwin-Piotrowska believes this is sufficient for a quorum, but the participants are discussing whether a quorum has actually been reached.

Position of the meeting’s initiator

As Interia reports, Korwin-Piotrowska stated that 12 judges were required to take part in the assembly. According to her, one Constitutional Tribunal judge was elected in violation of procedures, while decisions were made regarding two others to immediately cease performing their duties.

The judge also said that the assembly had to be convened on an expedited basis due to parliamentary work on the budget law. According to her, attempts were made to notify all judges by phone, except for Judge Piotrowicz, whom she was unable to contact. Korwin-Piotrowska added that she also sent two emails.

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Budget and dispute over powers

The main purpose of the meeting is to approve the Constitutional Tribunal’s budget plan for 2027. Funds for the institution’s operations were not included in the draft budget for next year because the General Assembly of Judges did not approve the revenue and expenditure plan. Earlier, the assembly tried twice to hold a meeting on this issue, but failed to achieve a quorum.

The agenda may also include the issue of drawing lots for judicial panels to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and Vice President Bartłomiej Sochański. Święczkowski stated that Korwin-Piotrowska has no authority to make such decisions and that the assembly convened by her produces no legal consequences. He also said that he would not participate in it together with judges whom he called lawful.

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