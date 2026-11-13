In Poland, support for the Law and Justice party (PiS) stood at 15.5% in a new United Surveys by IBRiS poll. The Civic Coalition (KO) took first place with 30%, Polsat News reports.

Distribution of support

Compared with the previous survey by the same polling service, conducted on November 2, support for KO increased by 2.8 percentage points. PiS lost 2.7 percentage points.

Third place went to Confederation, which 14% of respondents said they were ready to support. It was followed by Confederation of the Polish Crown with 9.1%, the New Left with 6.8%, and Development Plus with 6.1%.

The Polish People’s Party would receive 4.5% of the vote and would not pass the electoral threshold. The Razem party was supported by 3.1% of respondents, while Poland 2050 was supported by 0.8%. Another 10.1% of poll participants had not decided on their choice.

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Possible distribution of seats

According to calculations by Wirtualna Polska, KO together with the New Left could receive 222 seats in the Sejm, which would not secure a majority. A potential alliance of PiS, Development Plus, Confederation and the Confederation of the Polish Crown would win 238 seats.

According to these model calculations, Development Plus, linked to Mateusz Morawiecki and formally holding association status, could receive 23 seats. Its participation would make it possible to form a majority for both an alliance of the current governing forces and the right-wing bloc.

The United Surveys by IBRiS poll commissioned by Wirtualna Polska was conducted on November 6–9, 2026, using CATI and CAWI methods on a representative sample of 1,000 adult residents of Poland. Wirtualna Polska calculated the distribution of seats using the method of Jarosław Flis, a professor at Jagiellonian University.

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