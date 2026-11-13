Estonia will establish an air raid warning system modeled after the Ukrainian system

Estonia plans to develop an air threat warning system within six months, drawing on Ukraine’s experience.

The new service will send danger alerts to residents and allow them to track the movement of drones over the country’s territory.

Estonian Defense Minister Martin Gerem announced the plans. The exact launch date and a full list of features have not yet been announced.

Source: ERR

The Estonian Security Police (KAPO) deported Russian citizen Leonid Karabeskin from the country due to suspected ties to Russian intelligence services. He was also banned from entering the Schengen Area.

As a reminder, Estonia plans to build about 150 bunkers along the border with Russia.

Meanwhile, Estonia is redeploying troops to the eastern part of the country.

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