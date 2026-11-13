In the Polish city of Trzebnica, unknown individuals vandalized with graffiti the office of Civic Coalition MP and head of the party’s Lower Silesian structures, Michał Jaros. Political slogans directed against Prime Minister Donald Tusk and related to the Telewizja Republika channel were left on the windows and facade of the building. RMF24 reports.

Black paint on windows and facade

Unknown individuals painted over the office windows with black paint. The walls and windows bore, among other things, the slogans “Hands off Republika” and “Tusk out.” According to the outlet, the damage is visible on both the windows and the building’s facade. Prosecutors are handling the case.

Jaros said on social network X that the paint would be washed off and that his office is also open to people who do not share his views. He urged those who disagree with him to come to the office and talk. The MP also addressed the authors of the slogans, reminding them that cameras are installed near the building.

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Mention of the Republika television channel

The slogans concerned the Telewizja Republika channel, which in recent days has been at the center of attention from prosecutors and the public. Jaros noted that prosecutors would assess statements made on the channel’s air after the terrorist attack in Krakow.

RMF24 writes that the District Prosecutor’s Office in Krakow has launched an investigation on suspicion of defamation, including over statements by the channel’s editor-in-chief, Tomasz Sakiewicz. On November 12, police came to the channel’s headquarters and handed its management a document demanding the recording of the broadcast and materials concerning the license. Separate proceedings are being conducted by the District Prosecutor’s Office in Szczecin; they concern suspicion of crimes to the detriment of police officers and the prime minister during events on October 16 near the Constitutional Tribunal.

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