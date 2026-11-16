In Poland, the Rozwój Plus association plans to register a political party that will likely be called Ruch Mateusza Morawieckiego (“Mateusz Morawiecki’s Movement”). MP Marek Jakubiak stated this on the program “Good Evening, Poland,” Polsat News reports.

According to Jakubiak, the signatures for registration have already been collected, and the application is planned to be submitted this week. He also said that he has not yet become a member of the new political project, which is to be led by former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

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The name is still being discussed

Jakubiak noted that Ruch Mateusza Morawieckiego is only a likely name option and that no final decision has been made yet. In his view, such a name could be temporary. The MP was critical of using the leader’s surname in a party’s name: according to him, it may help at first but later become an obstacle. He added that he considers the name Rozwój Plus to be better.

Parliamentary club

The Rozwój Plus association was created amid disagreements over the direction the Law and Justice party’s club should take to attract new voters. At the end of July, the Rozwój Plus parliamentary club was formed. It includes 40 MPs, two senators and three members of the European Parliament. The association’s founder and main leader is Mateusz Morawiecki, while the parliamentary club is headed by Łukasz Schreiber.

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