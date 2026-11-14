The Szlachetna Paczka charity campaign launched in Poland on November 14. Those wishing to help can choose a specific family on the project’s website, learn about its story and needs, and then prepare a package for it. RMF24 reports.

Help for specific families

The campaign’s organizers note that many families in difficult life circumstances lack access to basic necessities, including food, medical treatment, warmth, and safe conditions for children. Among the stories described is that of Ewelina’s family, who carry their son with muscular dystrophy every day. Due to a lack of funds for a specialized lift, they use a chair as a rehabilitation bar and a carpet as a mat.

The organizers also told the story of Zbigniew, who was injured in an accident. After paying the most essential expenses, he has 150 zlotys left per month. When the man’s refrigerator broke down, he stored food on the windowsill.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How to join the campaign

A family to help can be chosen until December 11. A package can be prepared independently or together with relatives, friends, or colleagues. At every stage, participants are assisted by a volunteer, and after the package is handed over, donors receive information about how it was received by the family.

The completed package must be delivered to a warehouse during Weekend Cudów, which is scheduled for December 12 and 13 this year. The campaign is organized by Stowarzyszenie WIOSNA.

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