Since the launch of the TOR operation to protect railway infrastructure in Poland, 15 people suspected of sabotage or diversion have been detained. According to RMF24, police, the Railway Protection Service and military personnel are taking part in joint patrols. There are currently no plans to end the operation.

A year of railway patrols

Joint measures to protect railway infrastructure began a year ago. They were introduced after tracks were blown up in the locality of Mika in the Masovian Voivodeship on November 15, 2025.

During this time, 13 proceedings were launched over incidents initially assessed as possible acts of diversion or sabotage. The special services and the prosecutor's office were notified about them. Four cases of diversion or sabotage have now been confirmed, while the other incidents are still being analyzed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among the confirmed cases, the outlet names an explosion on the tracks in Mika, the cutting of the overhead contact line, and the placement of metal objects on the rails in the locality of Gołąb in the Lublin Voivodeship. It also reports the detention in Lower Silesia of a Russian citizen who was photographing railway facilities.

Personnel involved in the operation

In total, nearly 500,000 uniformed personnel took part in Operation TOR over the year. Police officers accounted for the largest number involved in patrols — nearly 265,000. More than 130,000 Railway Protection Service employees and 90,000 military personnel also took part in the measures.

During the operation, 18 crimes and two offenses unrelated to sabotage or diversion were also uncovered. Eleven people were detained in these cases. They include, among other things, a false bomb threat at a station, switching a railway turnout, photographing trains, firing an airgun at a passenger train carriage, and the discovery of three 7.62 mm-caliber rounds on the tracks.

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