Poland detains 4 more people in drug and migration case — RMF24

Police in Poland’s Silesian Voivodeship have detained four more people as part of an investigation into an international group. According to investigators, it organized illegal migration and was also involved in the production, smuggling and sale of drugs. A total of 31 people have now been detained in the case, RMF24 reports.

Operation in several cities

The latest detentions took place in early November in several cities in Silesia. Officers from the unit combating crime among pseudo-supporters of the Katowice voivodeship police, counterterrorism units, and police officers from Piekary Śląskie and Świętochłowice were involved in the operation.

Those detained are three men aged 29, 32 and 35, and a 47-year-old woman. As Silesian police spokesperson Sabina Chyra-Giereś said, all of them were charged with offenses related to the illegal trade in significant quantities of drugs. Three of them were also charged with participation in an organized criminal group.

Searches and arrest

During a search of the home of one of those detained in Świętochłowice, police found a machete, a signal pistol and pepper spray. Two men were additionally charged with possessing significant quantities of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the prosecutor’s request, all four were placed in pretrial detention for three months. The investigation is being conducted by the Silesian branch of Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office together with an international investigative team that also includes law enforcement officers from Germany and Belgium.

Drug and migrant routes

According to investigators, the group had operated in several European countries since at least 2023. Investigators believe that liquid amphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy tablets and MDMA were transported to Poland from the Netherlands. Some of the drugs were then delivered to Sweden and outside the European Union.

Investigators also believe that the group organized the transportation of migrants along the Balkan route — from Serbia through Croatia, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland to Germany. In May 2025, eight people were detained in Poland, while another seven suspected members of the group were detained in Belgium and Germany.

Read us on