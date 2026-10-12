At least 20 people have been killed in a series of Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia. The dead include citizens of the country and foreigners, while hundreds of people were injured, The National reports.

Victims of the attacks

Four Saudis and eight foreign nationals were killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport on Saturday. The death toll from this strike later rose to 13 when an Indian citizen died from his injuries. More than 300 people were injured in Saturday's attack.

In a separate attack on Sunday, a Pakistani citizen was killed and another 11 people were injured. The foreign victims included two Bangladeshi citizens, as well as citizens of the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

Among those killed was Saudia national carrier pilot Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami. He was one of three Saudi citizens killed in Thursday's attack on Riyadh airport. The airline confirmed his death, while Saudi authorities said that airport infrastructure and a Saudia aircraft had been hit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Twenty-eight-year-old flynas flight attendant Azza Ramzy died from injuries sustained in Saturday's attack, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said. The Syrian embassy in Riyadh also confirmed the death of Butaina Ahmad Uweida, a widow and mother of four who lived in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh airport closed

Saudi state television footage showed pilgrims waiting near a boarding gate before travelling to Mecca and Medina. After a bright flash, people began to flee, and part of the roof appeared to have collapsed.

King Khalid International Airport was closed after the attack. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of its operations until midnight on Tuesday.

The attacks marked an escalation in the war in Yemen, where Riyadh has long provided military support to the internationally recognized government in its fight against the Houthis.

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