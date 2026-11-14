Security measures have been strengthened in the Chinese city of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings scheduled for November 18–19. The city has banned the launching of drones, balloons, gliders, kites and flying toys from November 11 to 21.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, organizers announced the completion of preparations at venues for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Shenzhen Mayor Li Yong said the city had conducted comprehensive drills to eliminate logistical difficulties and ensure smooth operations during the event.

Traffic restrictions and security

Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in central districts of Shenzhen next week. Surveillance cameras have been installed near APEC venues in the Xiangmihu area of Futian, while traffic police will patrol the area around the clock.

Shenzhen Metro announced a 50% fare discount for five days starting Monday to encourage the use of public transport. Delivery service Meituan also said it would not penalize couriers for late deliveries and order cancellations caused by traffic restrictions or special circumstances in certain central districts.

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Preparations for the summit

Thousands of officials, journalists, tourists and businesspeople are expected to arrive in Shenzhen. Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it expects to agree on the Shenzhen APEC Leaders’ Declaration with all participating economies, as well as reach agreements on trade, connectivity, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

One resident living near the APEC venues told the publication that authorities had required windows facing the event sites to be sealed and closed. According to him, his household was offered a hotel subsidy of 10,000 yuan for leaving their home from November 16 to 19.

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