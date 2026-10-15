In the United States, over the past three months, four of the eight women who held cabinet-level positions in President Donald Trump’s administration have left their posts. All four were replaced by men, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing The New York Times.

They include Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. According to the publication, Bondi’s resignation was preceded by criticism of her handling of materials in the Jeffrey Epstein case, as well as Trump’s dissatisfaction with her appearances in Congress and on television.

Noem was dismissed after her testimony in Congress regarding multimillion-dollar government advertising campaigns in which she had a prominent role. She said the spending had been approved by Trump, but the president denied this. Gabbard announced her resignation because she needed to care for her sick husband. At the same time, this happened amid tensions with the White House over her position on claims of an allegedly imminent threat from Iran.

Resignation of the ambassador to Greece

Separately, the publication reports on the forced resignation of US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. The reason was a report claiming that before her confirmation hearings, she had asked a Trump donor to pay a $100,000 credit card bill, promising access to administration officials in return. Guilfoyle denied these allegations. Trump said he was unhappy with what he had read about her, although he acknowledged that she had performed her job well.

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Criticism of double standards

Against the backdrop of the resignations of female officials, several men in the administration also faced criticism or accusations but remained in office. FBI Director Kash Patel denied allegations of excessive alcohol consumption, using a government plane for personal purposes, and deploying an armed tactical team to protect his girlfriend. In materials released by the US Department of Justice, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was named among visitors to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also faced criticism after disclosing classified military plans in a private messaging app in a conversation to which The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg had been mistakenly added. Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Trump apparently is only able to fire female cabinet secretaries.

The White House, meanwhile, stressed that the president chooses members of his team based on their ability to work effectively for Americans, rather than on personal characteristics.

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