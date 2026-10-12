In the United States, former external contractor for Super Micro Computer Ting-Wei “Willie” Sun pleaded guilty in a federal court in New York in a case involving a conspiracy to supply advanced technology to China while circumventing US export restrictions. As Taipei Times reports, he reached an agreement with prosecutors, and the hearing took place on Thursday.

Scheme involving Nvidia servers

US authorities described Sun as a “middleman” who, they alleged, helped with sales. Prosecutors said that he, Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liao and other individuals were involved in a scheme to ship servers based on Nvidia technology to an unnamed company in Southeast Asia.

According to the prosecution, these servers were subsequently redirected to Chinese customers. The indictment states that the defendants and other individuals allegedly tried to evade checks by Super Micro auditors and the US government, including by falsifying records and creating “fake” servers. According to the investigation, serial numbers were attached to such servers using a hair dryer.

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Other defendants in the case

Liao did not plead guilty. The United States also charged Jui-Tsang “Steven” Chang, who was the general manager of Super Micro’s Taiwan office. Chang has still not appeared in the case. Sun’s sentencing hearing was scheduled for September 8, 2027.

Super Micro, which is headquartered in San Jose, California, is not a defendant in the case. The company said it is cooperating with the government investigation and also referred to previous comments. In August, following an independent review, Super Micro said that its current senior management did not know about the alleged scheme.

Company CEO Charles Liang said in March that Super Micro had taken action against all identified employees and that those individuals no longer have a relationship with the company. He also said that Liao had left the board of directors. According to the indictment, US export restrictions covered Nvidia B200, H100 and H200 graphics processing units and servers containing such processors.

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