Drilling begins in Wrocław to assess underground railway — RMF24

In Wrocław, Poland, geological drilling has begun near Świebodzki railway station to determine whether it is possible to build an underground railway or a tunnel for regional trains in the city. The boreholes reach a depth of 30 metres — the depth at which trains could run in the future.

Testing soil and groundwater

As RMF24 reports, the work is intended to assess geological conditions and help select a technology for the potential investment. Specialists will examine the load-bearing capacity of the soil and the groundwater level, as well as determine the optimal depth for operating a tunnel-boring machine.

According to local authorities and specialists, the capacity of the above-ground railway infrastructure has been exhausted. The viaduct leading to Wrocław Główny station is so heavily used that suburban trains have to wait to enter. A new cross-city tunnel could take over part of the regional traffic.

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Underground station near the railway station

The city aims to resume operations at Świebodzki railway station in 2030. Authorities are considering building an underground station in order to connect this investment with the metro in the future. Mateusz Masłowski, director of the Lower Silesian Road and Rail Service, said that on-site conditions must be examined before conclusions can be drawn about the feasibility of such construction.

Paweł Gancarz, Marshal of the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, believes that the first step towards implementing the project should be taken in the near future. At the same time, some experts believe that building a metro in Wrocław may be impossible due to difficult hydrological conditions. Gancarz dismissed these concerns, saying that modern technologies make it possible to build tunnels even beneath seas and oceans, and that, if necessary, a tunnel in Wrocław could be built under the Oder River.

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