At the end of October, eight Norwegian universities submitted a total of 19 applications to the Ministry of Science, asking for permission to reserve some places for men in fields of study where they are a minority. The initiative is intended to increase the representation of men in professions dominated by women, RMF24 reports.

Quotas in selected fields of study

The proposals concern, among other fields, psychology and dental hygiene. The University of Stavanger went the furthest in its proposal: the institution wants to reserve half of the places in a programme that trains specialists for the customs service for men.

The Universities of Oslo and Agder submitted applications concerning four educational programmes. The proposed model provides for a minimum share of representatives of both sexes among those admitted to the relevant field of study. After the places required to achieve the established proportion are filled, the remaining places will be allocated under the usual admission rules.

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Share of men among applicants

University of Oslo Director of Education Audun Digerud said the aim of the initiative is to admit more qualified male students without lowering academic requirements. According to him, this could improve the learning environment, strengthen diversity in certain professions, and improve the quality of services for different groups of patients and other service recipients.

Norway's Samordna opptak admissions system reported that in 2026, men accounted for 38.5% of all applicants to higher education institutions. In many fields of study, women significantly outnumbered men among applicants.

Norway's Ministry of Science is to consider the applications by the end of November. If approved, the quotas may be applied during the admissions campaign for the 2027/2028 academic year.

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