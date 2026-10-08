The Estonian government has approved the national special spatial plan for a defense industrial park in Piirsalu, in Lääne-Nigula Parish in the west of the country. The state will allocate more than €6 million for the park's basic infrastructure. As ERR News reports, the site is planned to host an explosives factory operated by the state-owned company Hexest Materials.

Production is planned to start in 2028

Under the current plans, the factory is to begin production in 2028. The cost of establishing the production facility is estimated at €150 million, and the enterprise is expected to create around 75 jobs in Piirsalu.

Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem said that establishing RDX explosives production in Estonia is strategically necessary. According to him, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the need to expand Europe's defense industry production capacity has increased significantly, while NATO countries face a shortage of capacity for producing explosive substances.

Environmental and safety requirements

The government statement said that questions and proposals from local residents and other interested parties were taken into account during the preparation of the plan. One of the key conditions for implementing the project is compliance with environmental requirements and safety standards.

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In particular, waste from explosives production will not be burned in the open air during the enterprise's normal operations. Instead, a specialized closed incinerator is planned to be purchased. The company operating in the park will also be required, together with the local community and the authorities of Lääne-Nigula Parish, to monitor the environmental condition of the Piirsalu River, as well as the level and quality of water in wells near the industrial park.

The Ministry of Defense and its structures are to support other projects in the Piirsalu area as well, including the construction of a pedestrian and bicycle path along the Risti–Kuijõe highway. The ministry is also ready to support the establishment of a community resilience center and a public shelter in the village.

Piirsalu became the third area in Estonia for which such a defense industrial park plan has been approved. Similar plans were previously adopted for Ermistu in Pärnu County and Põhja-Kiviõli in Ida-Viru County; planning is also continuing for the Aidu area in Ida-Viru County.

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