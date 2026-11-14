In southeastern Estonia, a bypass road has opened near the so-called Saatse Boot, meaning drivers no longer need to travel through an approximately 400-meter section of the territory of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state. This was reported by ERR News.

New route near the border

The newly built 400-meter section goes around the so-called heel of the Saatse Boot, while another 4.7-km bypass section runs along the border, around its main part. The work lasted six months and cost €2.5 million excluding VAT.

Estonia’s Transport Administration also equipped 2 km of the Matsuri–Sesniki road with a dust-free surface and built bus turning areas in the villages of Lutepää and Sesniki. Meelis Saarepuu, head of the border bureau of the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board, stated that Estonian legislation now applies along the entire length of this route.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A road without travel through Russia

Previously, drivers on the Värska–Ulitina road had to cross Russian territory in order to remain in Estonia. Rules applied to transit, including a minimum speed, conduct on the Russian section, and actions to take in the event of a vehicle breakdown.

Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis said that the new route gives residents of the Setomaa region the opportunity to travel by road without entering Russia. According to him, after the former section was closed in autumn 2025, routes for ambulances, rescue services, and police became longer.

Traffic through this part of the road was halted after armed people in Russian uniforms were spotted there in October 2025. Local authority representative Raul Kudre noted that the new route will make travel easier for Setomaa residents and provide access to local facilities, including a care home and a museum.

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