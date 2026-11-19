Yevgeniya Bilchenko, a former professor at Dragomanov University who, after moving to Russia, supported the war against Ukraine, reported that she had been detained in St. Petersburg. The collaborator initially did not understand why she had been taken to a police station, but later wrote that she regretted “literally everything.”

According to the collaborator, Russian law enforcement officers took her to the 78th police station on Mayakovsky Street. There, she appealed to her followers to spread the word about her detention and draw the attention of journalists.

Bilchenko claimed that the police had found a technical reason for her detention but did not explain exactly why she was being held. She also complained about the cold in the room and the rudeness of the law enforcement officers.

The collaborator feared she would be kept behind bars all night. According to her, the other detainees were gradually released, while she remained at the police station. Bilchenko noted that her phone had not yet been confiscated, so she was able to post on social media.

Later, the former professor published another post in which she stated that she had reevaluated her past.

“I regret literally everything. Right now I’m in custody, and I don’t know how this will all end. Just as I don’t know what the verdict will be,” she wrote.

Bilchenko recalled that she used to admire patriots, had a romantic relationship with a member of the so-called “SVO,” and volunteered in support of the Russian army.

She concluded her post with the words: “This isn’t it. Not Mom. Not Motherland.”

Around 2:00 a.m., the collaborator reported that she had been released from the police station. The reasons for her detention and the circumstances of her release are currently unknown.

After her release, Bilchenko continued to post emotional messages. In particular, she criticized Russian Z-patriots, mentioning the poet Anna Dolgareva and Bykov.

“I will survive both the Z-crazies like Dolgareva and Bykov. I am that Rus’ who has grown tired of submitting and remaining silent: it doesn’t matter whether she bows before America or before Katechon,” she wrote.

Before moving to Russia, Yevgeniya Bilchenko worked as a professor at the Mykhailo Dragomanov National Pedagogical University. In 2021, she was fired, after which she left Ukraine and moved to Russia.

After the full-scale invasion began, Bilchenko openly supported Russian aggression. She used the Z symbol, organized pro-Russian events, and raised money for the Russian military.

However, the collaborator later began to complain about how she was treated in Russia. In particular, she clashed with Russian radical nationalists and supporters of the war against Ukraine.

Bilchenko reported this on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Odessa National Technological University dismissed a professor following an investigation that confirmed the use of the Russian language during classes and on exam papers.

At the I. I. Mechnikov Odessa National University, a special commission has been established to investigate the public statements of Alexander Muzychko, Ph.D. in History. The investigation was prompted by the professor’s social media posts, which sparked significant public outcry.

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