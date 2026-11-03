In Florida, voting locations in seven counties have been changed due to widespread flooding. Voters are being directed to temporary polling places so they can cast their ballots in the U.S. Congressional midterm elections. State Governor Ron DeSantis authorized the relocation of polling places after declaring a state of emergency in several counties.

The changes affect Brevard, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties, according to the Florida Department of State. Information about the new polling locations was published on the department’s official website on Election Day itself. The relocations were prompted by heavy rains that swept across part of the state from October 31 to November 2. The inclement weather caused widespread flooding in the region, and local authorities issued flash flood warnings. The water threatened roads, schools, and other critical infrastructure.

On Monday, November 2, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order No. 26-227. The document declares a state of emergency in seven counties: Brevard, DeSoto, Hardy, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie.

The executive order also allows local election commissions to change polling locations if, due to the effects of severe weather, they cannot ensure that polling places operate in accordance with established requirements. To do so, county election officials must obtain permission from the Florida Secretary of State and agree on an alternative voting procedure.

As a result, some voters will have to locate their polling places at new addresses. State authorities have published a list of changes so that people can verify exactly where they need to vote. The polling places are being relocated on the day of the U.S. midterm elections. Despite the severe weather, the voting process continues in the affected counties, but voting conditions have changed for some residents due to flooding, according to Fox News.

Democrats in the U.S. are hoping to regain control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections. At the same time, the party fears that Republicans and President Donald Trump may try to influence the outcome in the final hours before voting ends. Democratic National Committee Chair Susan DelBene named eight districts that the party is monitoring particularly closely.

In the state of Georgia, U.S., voters have been warned about fraudulent text messages containing false information about changes to polling places. Some residents of Fulton County, the state’s most populous county, received such messages. Local authorities emphasized that they did not send these messages and urged people to verify the address of their polling place themselves.

In California, voters will decide the fate of a new tax on billionaires. The initiative calls for a one-time 5% levy on individuals with assets worth more than one billion dollars. Supporters expect to raise about $100 billion to fund healthcare, education, and food assistance, but critics warn that the new tax could cause the state to lose wealthy residents and a portion of its future revenue.

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