In the elections in the U.S. state of Idaho, residents are not only deciding on political issues but also selecting the state’s symbolic weapon. The ballot features six models of firearms—ranging from the legendary 1873 Colt “Peacemaker” revolver to the Remington 700 rifle. This vote is non-binding, but it accurately reflects local traditions and attitudes toward firearms.

This year’s ballot in Idaho includes several important issues. State residents must decide on the future of abortion rights, elect representatives to the U.S. Congress, and determine who should have the authority to legalize marijuana and other psychoactive substances—state legislators or other government bodies. However, at the end of the four-page ballot, voters will encounter an unusual question. They are asked to choose one of six firearm models to be granted the symbolic status of Idaho’s official state firearm.

Among the options are the 1873 Colt “Peacemaker” revolver and the Remington 700 bolt-action rifle. All six models are vying for the title of symbol of the state, also known as the Gem State. This vote is primarily advisory in nature. In other words, its results will not determine state policy or citizens’ rights. At the same time, the very inclusion of this question on the ballot draws attention to the special place firearms hold in Idaho’s culture.

Guns as Part of Local Identity

Idaho is traditionally considered one of the most conservative and Republican states in the U.S. Donald Trump won here in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections. Each time, he outperformed his opponents by at least 30 percentage points. Republicans have also long dominated local government and the state legislature. As a result, Idaho’s political leanings differ significantly from those prevalent in many of the country’s Democratic states.

Gun ownership statistics are no less telling. According to estimates by the RAND Corporation, about 60.1% of Idaho’s adult residents live in households with firearms. The state ranks fourth in the U.S. in this regard. Thus, the choice of a symbolic weapon does not appear to be coincidental. It reflects local traditions and attitudes toward the right to own firearms.

Could an Unusual Question Boost Voter Turnout?

As previously reported by the Associated Press, some Republican lawmakers hope that voting on a symbolic firearm will draw more people to the polls. They expect this to further mobilize supporters of the Republican Party. At the same time, even among the Republicans’ political opponents, there are supporters of a specific model. The Southern Idaho chapter of the organization “Democratic Socialists of America” has officially endorsed the Colt M1911 revolver.

Thus, this unusual question has become yet another distinctive feature of the Idaho election. While state residents are deciding on issues of political representation, rights, and the powers of government, they can also determine which specific gun model best symbolizes their state. CNN reports on this.

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