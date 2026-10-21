Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said he is dissatisfied with Washington’s attitude toward its allies, particularly in light of Donald Trump’s policy toward Ukraine.

“I’m tired of the way we treat our allies as if they were worthless people,” Clinton said.

He also criticized Trump’s decisions regarding support for Ukraine and his efforts to build closer ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

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The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff that Moscow is ready to help Washington resolve the situation surrounding Iran. The Kremlin leader also expressed interest in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.

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