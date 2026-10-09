American businesswoman and philanthropist Susan Dell caught the attention of social media users during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A video featuring her is being widely shared online.

In the footage, a woman in a tight-fitting red dress stands next to Trump. During his speech, she sways, moves her head in an unusual way, and barely blinks. At one point, Susan also places her hand on the president’s chair.

Social media users began discussing her appearance and behavior. Some even suggested that the video might have been created using artificial intelligence.

Others compared old photos of the businesswoman with new ones and speculated about possible plastic surgery. However, these speculations have not been confirmed.

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Susan Dell is the wife of Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies. The couple is also involved in philanthropy and has contributed $6.25 billion to the Trump Accounts program, which opens investment accounts for American children.

During a meeting with Trump, Susan spoke about the children who received funds through this initiative.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump presented Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sergey Brin, and AMD CEO Lisa Su with the National Medals of Science—the nation’s highest scientific honor—at the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit. Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella received the National Medals of Technology and Innovation.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he considers those who continue to use the term “artificial intelligence” instead of his proposed term “superintelligence” to be “enemies.” He reiterated his executive order requiring U.S. federal agencies to use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI.”

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