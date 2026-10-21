Video: China Unveils a Robot That Knows Kung Fu and Can Lift Cars

The Chinese company Unitree Robotics has unveiled a new humanoid robot, the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian, designed to perform security and rescue tasks. In a video from the presentation, the robot demonstrates martial arts moves, fends off a simulated attack, and lifts a car to free a person trapped underneath it.

In the released footage, the H2-X demonstrates punches and kicks, jumps, and acrobatic moves. In one scene, the robot kicks a car door, leaving visible damage on the body. In another scene, it steps between a person and an attacker wielding a knife, simulating a defense against the attack.

The video also shows the humanoid lifting the front of a car to help pull out a person trapped underneath it. According to the developer, the H2-X’s maximum autonomous operating time is about eight hours. However, the company has not yet released a complete list of the new model’s technical specifications or the conditions under which this figure was measured.

For comparison, the base model of the Unitree H2 stands about 182 cm tall and weighs approximately 70 kg. It is equipped with 31 degrees of freedom, and the maximum torque of its leg joints reaches 360 N·m. Its system’s computing power is up to 2,070 TOPS. However, it is not yet known whether all these specifications have been retained in the new H2-X version.

This was reported with reference to the Chinese publication IT Home.

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