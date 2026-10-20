Video: Queen Letizia Addresses Young People on the Occasion of the 40th Anniversary of FAD Youth

Queen Letizia of Spain recorded a video message to mark the 40th anniversary of the FAD Youth movement, of which she is the honorary president. The monarch emphasized the dangers of drug and psychoactive substance use, and also drew attention to the issues of gender-based violence, cyberbullying, and digital addictions.

Letizia succeeded Queen Sofia as the organization’s honorary president. She has supported the movement’s activities since 2015 and participates in its work aimed at protecting young people and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The monarch’s video message begins with a clear call to reject drugs and substances that can negatively affect the brain, social connections, family relationships, and a person’s future.

“No to drugs, no to the use of substances that affect our brains, our social relationships, our families, and our future,” Letizia stated.

In addition to the issue of psychoactive substance use, the queen drew attention to other challenges facing today’s youth.

“No to harassment, gender-based violence, cyberbullying, and digital addictions. Yes to mental health care,” the monarch emphasized.

According to Vanitatis, the video also featured commercials created for television throughout FAD Youth’s history. Through such campaigns, the organization sought to raise awareness among young people about the harmful consequences and dangers of drug use.

Addiction prevention and mental health care remain among the key areas of Letizia’s public engagement.

In the second part of the video message, the queen spoke about the organization’s activities. An image from the famous video game “Tetris” served as the backdrop for her remarks.

“For 40 years, FAD Youth has been engaging people in society, doing so directly and openly, sometimes using bold messages. Information, dialogue, and education are the main tools for making responsible decisions and for understanding that prevention is the key to life,” Letizia explained.

The princess also emphasized the importance of realizing how much time and opportunity people lose due to substance abuse. She specifically highlighted the need to create a safe environment for young people, in which parents play a vital role.

“Recognizing how much time and opportunity is lost due to substance abuse and how important it is to create and ensure a safe environment for young people—an environment where parents play a vital role. Thank you, FAD Youth, for these past 40 years. To everyone who has selflessly collaborated on all their campaigns throughout this time. And I congratulate you on your work toward building a healthy society in every sense. Achieving this is everyone’s responsibility,” said the queen.

In her address, Letizia emphasized that building a healthy society requires a collective effort, and that information, education, dialogue, and prevention should help young people make responsible decisions.

This was reported by vanitatis.

Earlier, Queen Letizia of Spain attended a military parade in Madrid dedicated to the country’s National Day. For the event, she chose a light pink dress that she had worn before. Against the backdrop of guests who mostly appeared in dark blue, red, and green outfits, the queen’s look stood out with its delicate shades.

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